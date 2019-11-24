Dante’s fate in The Walking Dead comic book will be different than what happens during the AMC show.

Viewers who watched Dante kill Siddiq during the last episode of The Walking Dead were certainly shocked by the outcome. It differed quite a bit from the friendship that Dante and Siddiq maintain in the comic books.

Actor Juan Javier Cardenas, who plays Dante on The Walking Dead, didn’t quite get to enjoy some of the more interesting moments his comic book character had.

That included a triest that Dante had with Maggie. Yep, that same Maggie that is played by Lauren Cohan, and who left the show in Season 9.

What happens to Dante in The Walking Dead comic books?

Dante survives all the way to the end of the TWD comics. He survives the war with the Whisperers and heads to a new community with Siddiq and Carl Grimes.

Yes, the same Carl who was played by Chandler Riggs and who was killed off on the show. You could call his story arc in the comics a happy ending of sorts.

The look of betrayal. Catch up on #TWD On Demand or the AMC app. pic.twitter.com/4QU26s2IE8 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 19, 2019

There are a lot of similarities to how Dante is portrayed in the comic books as well as on the show. It’s really the same character when it comes down to it, but as viewers of the show just saw, there was a big twist constructed by the writers of the show.

Secretly working for the Whisperers was an interesting way to shake up the Dante backstory.

We won’t spoil the fate of Dante on The Walking Dead TV show, but for readers who want to jump ahead, we do have some TWD spoilers here that explain what happens next. It could make for a very interesting midseason finale coming up on AMC.

Alpha needed Dante to be the kind of man Alexandrians would trust. And they did. Watch the opening minutes of Sunday’s #TWD Mid-Season Finale. https://t.co/YYTxr6YfA6 pic.twitter.com/tKcK0uM42X — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 23, 2019

It will also be interesting to see what the writers do with several other important Season 10 characters. Will the death of Beta mirror what happened in the comics?

And is the fate of Alpha going to shift? The show writers have not been afraid to differ from the comic books, so anything is possible in the back end episodes of Season 10.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.