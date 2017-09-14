Watch the full trailer for Little Women: Dallas Season 2 below — and remember, everything is BIGGER in Texas, including the drama.

The trailer comes hot on the heels of stars Emily Fernandez and Bri Barlup — aka Leftcheek and Rightcheek — releasing the video for their new single Poppin Bottles.

The new season sees Asta Young, Tiffani Chance, Amanda Loy, and Caylea Woodbury — who got a pregnancy shock last season — returning.

Here’s rundown of the Little Women: Dallas cast we did at the start of the first season.

The end of last season saw Little Women: LA’s Terra Jole featuring as she and Emily Fernandez opened a new Mini Bar venture — but it turned out to be a disaster.

The season also saw Tiffani’s boyfriend Austin Skovran pop the question. And by the looks of this season, Caylea Woodbury’s partner also does the deed.

Meanwhile, it looks like bodybuilder Amanda goes on a date with a woman, and also undergo breast surgery.

Little Women: Dallas returns October 4 on Lifetime.