This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman shuts down popular fan theories

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is shutting down two popular fan theories — and that is good news.

There have been some crazy theories surrounding the Pearson family since the shocking mid-season finale. Honestly, from the day the pilot for the NBC drama aired, fans have been expressing their two cents regarding the show.

One theory is that the whole series is being told to an older and sick Rebecca by her children. It would be kind of like what How I Met Your Mother did. Another theory is that the series is all in Jack’s head, making him alive, not dead. If the theory sounds familiar, it is because it is straight out of St. Elsewhere’s playbook.

“No, I don’t think we’re going to pull the wool out of what the narrative thread of the story is. This show has always been about time and memory and nostalgia, and the way you look back and forward in your family, and so there are elements of that are coming, but not quite like this whole thing has been inside someone’s head,” Fogelman shared with reporters at the TCA winter press tour.

This Is Us fans have no clue how the series will end. The one thing viewers can count on is it will not be a dream or a family history story being told. It’s good news that Fogelman is debunking those fan theories, however, it will also bring up a slew of additional theories.

While theories regarding the overall series are popular, right now, fans are concerned with more important ones. For example, there are many regarding why Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) are not speaking by the time The Big 3 turns 40.

Another big theory is, of course, figuring out the identity of Kevin’s baby mama. Any new actress that joins the NBC drama is considered a possibility to be his pregnant fiancé.

Those theories probably will only be heightened when This Is Us returns for the Season 4 winter premiere. Dan Fogelman has promised the back half of the season is going to be one wild ride. Would viewers expect anything less than twists, turns, and shocking reveals from the show?

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.