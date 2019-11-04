The Millennium Clock on Watchmen: What we know about that giant clock

Watchmen on HBO loves to throw things into the show offhandedly, either for close listening fans to catch or to set up something down the line.

The third episode of Watchmen did just that with the Millennium Clock, but what does it all mean?

The Millennium Clock on Watchmen

The scene in question took place when new cast member Laurie Blake, the former Silk Spectre, flew into Tulsa.

She looked out the plane window and saw the giant Millennium Clock in Tulsa.

Her fellow FBI agent Petey then read the inscription on it, which read: “Look on my works…” — a quote credited to Adrian Veidt, the former Ozymandias.

Outside of another clock in a story that originated with a Doomsday Clock and Watchmaker’s Son, what does this Millennium Clock mean for the world of Watchmen?

Trieu Industries

While the Doomsday Clock was based on the real-life codes that indicated when the world closed in on doomsday, the Millennium Clock is something more rooted in the fictional world (although there is also a real Millennium Clock being built that is supposed to keep time for 10,000 years).

The Millennium Clock in Watchmen in HBO is named after the “Millennium by Veidt” marketing campaign — referring, of course, to Adrian Veidt.

According to the site set up by HBO to take fans further into the world of Watchmen, this was endeavors by Veidt to try to evolve society to “a technology-based utopia led by transcendent supermen.”

Sadly, society rebelled and many believed computers and technology caused the giant squid to attack Earth, causing the world to fall into a “Luddite” behavior of technophobia.

That makes one wonder if Trieu Industries is mocking Adrian Veidt with this statement, or if there is something to this clock that will lead to whatever Ozymandias might have planned at his Manor.

The fact that it is located in Tulsa is also interesting.

More will likely be learned next week when trillionaire Lady Trieu shows up for the first time.

