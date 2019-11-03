Who is Blake on Watchmen? Jean Smart plays a character from the original comics

Tonight on Watchmen, a new character showed up named Blake. This character was portrayed by Jean Smart and is a very familiar face from the original Watchmen comics.

Blake might be a familiar name from the comics, and here is everything you need to know about the new Watchmen character on HBO.

Blake on Watchmen

Blake played a major role in Watchmen this week. She is with the FBI’s anti-vigilante task force team.

This means that she shows up when vigilantes are on the hunt and takes them down. This week, it involved staging a bank robbery and then shooting the vigilante in the back when he ran.

The public hates her for this, but Blake considers costumed vigilantes to be a joke.

Senator Keene from Oklahoma then comes to her and asks her to go to Tulsa to help solve the murder of Judd Crawford, not believing that it was the Seventh Cavalary who did it.

Blake showed up, confronted Angela (Regina King) and made it clear she knows that Angela knows something she is not revealing in the investigation (the man in the wheelchair).

There were also moments where Blake was on a phone leaving a message to be sent to Mars where she tells a joke about God judging the heroes of the world.

Who is Blake in the Watchmen world?

So, who is Blake and why is she calling Dr. Manhattan?

Blake is Laurie Juspeczyk, the second Silk Spectre. As for what she is using the name Laurie Blake, that is an interesting question.

See, her mother was the original Silk Spectre, Sally Jupiter. Her father was The Comedian (Edward Blake), who raped her mother but then ended up in a relationship with her after that.

She hated everything about Blake, so it seems strange that she is using his name now.

She was also the lover of Dr. Manhattan and the U.S. Government used her many times to manipulate him and get him to do whatever they needed.

When Manhattan left Earth for Mars and the Keene Act was passed, Silk Spectre was one of the vigilantes that were more than happy to retire and quit, although she stayed in law enforcement.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Watchmen airs on Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.