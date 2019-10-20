Louis Gossett Jr. on Watchmen on HBO: Who is the mysterious man in the wheelchair?

The premiere episode of Watchmen had more questions than answers, with a militia killing police officers set with the backdrop of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in its history.

However, there was one very mysterious man in the episode that appeared twice and seems engrained in the mysteries surrounding the recent attack on the police in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Spoilers follow for the season premiere of Watchmen in HBO.

Who was the mysterious man in the wheelchair on Watchmen?

It was clear from the start that the mysterious man in the wheelchair on Watchmen on HBO was more than just a curious character.

When police detective Angela Abar (Regina King) learned that The Seventh Cavalry was back and had already shot a police officer, she leaped into action.

Introduced in the episode as a retired police officer who chose to open a bakery, it turned out that it was just a cover story.

Angela headed to her bakery, which was still not opened. Before she went inside, a mysterious man in a wheelchair asked her when the bakery would open.

She said it would be months and the man asked if she thought he could lift 200 pounds.

She ignored this and went in and moved to the back where she got her police uniform, weapons, and mask.

However, this was not the last time that we would see this mysterious man in the wheelchair.

In a shocking moment, a trap was laid for the Tulsa chief of police Judd Crawford, who was so close to Angela that her kids called him Uncle.

When he drove over some spikes set up in the road, he was caught and lynched.

Angela received a phone call and ordered to go to a well-known tree where she saw Judd hanging by his neck, dead. Under the tree was the mysterious man in the wheelchair. It seemed he could lift 200 pounds.

Who is Louis Gossett Jr.?

The mysterious man in the wheelchair was portrayed by a legend.

Louis Gossett Jr. portrayed the man (whose name will later be revealed as Will Reeves).

Gossett has been in a ton of movies, but his true breakout role came in 1977 in the television miniseries Roots. The fact that he is now in an HBO series that is letting the world know about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can’t be overlooked.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

In 1982, Gossett turned a lot of heads with his role in the movie An Officer and a Gentleman, which won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.