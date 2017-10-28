Party hard with Black Ink Crew this Halloween weekend

If you’re in Atlanta or New York City this weekend and are a fan of Black Ink Crew then you need to be at the only Halloween parties that matter.

Black Ink Crew Atlanta are hosting a Halloween Costume Party like no other, promising some amazing prizes and an awesome night.

Ceasar posted on Instagram: “Ladies we need the Sexiest costumes in the building” and they are offering a free tattoo to the best costume.

So if you are looking to get your ghoulish kicks tonight head over and party heard with the Back Ink Crew who really know how to have a good time!

Tomorrow night the action moves to New York City where Black Ink Crew are hosting a Sip & Bodypaint Tattoo Halloween Masquerade Party.

Yesterday Ceasar posted some promotional shots of the crew for Season 6 of the show, though O’Sh*t was missing from the pics.

You can also catch Sky on the seasonal Scared Famous, which has VH1’s reality stars battling it out in a scary house for charity.

Entry is $20 and the doors open at 10 P.M.