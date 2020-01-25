Love After Lockup: Life Goes On — What is it and where can you watch it?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Love After Lockup: Life Goes On is available for Love After Lockup fans to watch on the WEtv app. Instead of continuing some of the stories that have been on Season 1 and Season 2, the network will air these updates in a different way.

Life After Lockup is a spin-off from Love After Lockup that airs on WEtv. Some of the couples from last season have been moved to Love After Lockup: Life Goes On instead of airing on the show. The more relevant or chaotic relationships are kept airing on TV while the others move to webisodes.

Who is on Love After Lockup: Life Goes On?

Viewers will get updates on several couples on Love After Lockup: Life Goes On. The most popular couple is Lizzie and Scott from Seasons 1 and 2.

The first season was when she was set to be released from prison, but her sentence was extended. Most of their relationship was held on the phone. Once Lizzie was released, things with her and Scott went south quickly.

The other Lizzie is also going to be on Love After Lockup: Life Goes On as well. She is no longer with Daniel, but she has a lot to talk about. Things weren’t as they seemed and now, Lizzie can be honest about a lot of what she held inside.

Also a part of Life After Lockup: Life Goes On are Andrea, Glorietta, and Vince. All of their relationships hit roadblocks on Season 2 of Love After Lockup.

Everyone believed that a happily ever after was coming following their loved ones release and that just wasn’t in the cards for these three. Their relationships failed pretty quickly, but viewers are interested to see where these three landed following the show.

Where can you watch Love After Lockup: Life Goes On?

If you are looking to watch new episodes as they are released, you will have to use the WEtv app. Each Friday night, following a new episode of Life After Lockup, viewers will be able to get a new Love After Lockup: Life Goes On webisode.

Some viewers don’t have the app, but that is okay. A few days after a new Love After Lockup: Life Goes On airs, it is available to view on the WEtv website. At the time of writing this, viewers can see Lizzy’s update, Lizzie’s update, and something from Glorietta as well.

There are other webisodes available as well. Some other couples who have updated include Mary and Dom from Season 1 of Love After Lockup, Caitlin and Matt from Season 2, and Johnna and Garrett from Season 1.

To keep up to date with everything Love After Lockup, be sure to tune in Friday nights and keep up with Love After Lockup: Life Goes On.

Life After Lockup is currently airing Friday night at 9/8c on WEtv.