Love After Lockup: Lizzie Kommes revealed which cast member is her least favorite and spills tea on Scott

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes opened up about what happened with her recent relationship, more about Scott Davey, and which Love After Lockup cast member she dislikes the most.

Speaking with Domenick Nati of The Domenick Nati Show, Lizzie talked about several things fans have wondered about since Life After Lockup Season 1 ended back in August. So, what has Lizzie been up to?

A few months ago, Lizzie debuted a new relationship on Instagram. His name is Drew, but the two are no longer together.

The Love After Lockup star revealed that the relationship was “too perfect,” and things moved fast. Both remain friends and are taking things slow, but they are no longer in a relationship.

Moving on to Scott Davey, Lizzie was able to spill a little tea. She revealed that he knew all about her drug addiction and other tricks, but she was in the dark when it came to his drug use. Lizzie said that she believes he is still using drugs.

The last time the former Love After Lockup couple saw one another was when they filmed Season 1 of Life After Lockup. Lizzie has since changed her number.

Mama bear came out in Lizzie when she talked about which cast member she disliked the most. She revealed that Michael was the one she wasn’t thrilled with.

During an interview at some point, the Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star tried to “holler” at her daughter, Jazmyne. Remember, Michael was already in a love triangle with his pregnant wife Sarah and his girlfriend, Megan.

Lizzie will not be a part of the upcoming season of Life After Lockup. Without Scott in the picture, she doesn’t have a storyline. It appears that she is doing well, and she has been sharing her sober journey on social media.