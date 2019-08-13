Jenelle Evans’ husband David deletes his business account after threats of legal action

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are doing whatever possible to launch new companies now that they have lost their income from MTV over her recent firing from Teen Mom 2.

While Jenelle recently announced that she will be showcasing her makeup products at the upcoming New York Fashion Week in September, David has been working on some homemade products, including knives, that he can sell on Etsy. But he seems to be learning about the dynamics of business dealings, as he was already threatened with legal action earlier this week.

Earlier this week, a company called Black River out of Texas learned about David’s plans to use the same business name. The company issued a statement on Facebook saying that while they didn’t want to file legal action over David’s use of the business name, they would do whatever they needed to do to protect their business.

Suddenly, David has removed his business name from Instagram and it seems that he isn’t planning on using the name anymore. Previously, Jenelle had posted a photo of a bracelet, something that she had made as a product for the business. In the caption, she noted that practice made perfect, and she tagged the business in the caption.

However, the business name, @blackrivermetalandwood, is no longer an account on Instagram. The page has since been deleted.

It didn’t take long for a satire account to pop up, which is called @blackrivermetalandwood_. The account only has 43 followers, but it’s clearly mocking David’s life, his mugshots, and there’s even a photo of Nathan and David snuggling in a photoshopped photo. This is probably the last thing that David and Jenelle want to deal with as they try to create sustainable income streams after being canned from MTV.

Perhaps the stress of everything was too much for Jenelle, as she recently revealed that she was leaving Twitter behind because “depression sucks.” She has yet to tweet anything other than articles that she’s being paid for since her announcement.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.