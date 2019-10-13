Gerald McRaney as Admiral Hollace Kilbride on NCIS: Los Angeles cast

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast welcomes actor Gerald McRaney as Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride during the new episode of the show. Season 11, Episode 3 is called Hail Mary and it looks to be an exciting one.

According to CBS, Callen and Sam are in charge of a protection detail for retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride. An additional mission will have them running an operation to locate a missing naval intelligence officer.

NCIS: Los Angeles has always been great at welcoming guest stars to the show and this is no exception. Gerald McRaney has been around the industry for years, both in films and on the small screen.

This isn’t the first time that Kilbride has shown up on NCIS: LA either, so he should be a recognizable face as soon as he appears on the screen during the new episode. But with him usually comes a lot of action, so fans can look forward to that.

Who is Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

CBS viewers from different generations are going to recognize actor Gerald McRaney quite easily. One of his most famous roles was as Rick Simon for the run of Simon & Simon on television.

In recent years, McRaney has also been seen as a recurring character on television shows like This Is Us (Dr. Nathan Katowski), Shooter (Red Bama Sr.), House of Cards (Raymond Tusk), Longmire (Barlow Connally), and 24: Legacy (Henry Donovan).

In the past, McRaney has also appeared as George Hearst on Deadwood, Johnson Green on Jericho, and Russell Greene on Promised Land.

There is no shortage of roles that he has played to use as an example of his acting skills, and it should surprise nobody that he has 146 acting credits listed on his IMDb page.

Season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles is off to an interesting start, including rumors of Nell being pregnant, the return of Bill Golberg to the cast, and fans worrying about what happened to Eric. Episode 3 should continue that trend when it airs for the first time on Sunday night.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.