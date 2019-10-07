NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays Lance in Decoy episode? Bill Goldberg returns

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the next episode, titled Decoy, “included the return of Bill Goldberg. Playing the character of DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton, Goldberg was back to assist the NCIS team on a new mission.

Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones (played by Renée Felice Smith) appeared in her first episode of Season 11. She also addressed how Tech Operator Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) was off working on something mysterious.

As we already know, Eric is working on a secret mission for Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt). Nell has been dealing with the health of her mother, traveling to San Francisco to help take care of her. It has pushed Nell and Eric to bit parts in recent episodes, but that should be ironed out soon.

The NCIS: Los Angeles “Decoy” cast also included Natassia Halabi as Mossad Agent Eliana Sapir. It is someone that Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) has worked with in the past. She appeared in the Season 11 premiere to help provide information that helped save the day.

Palm trees, pools, and problems. With the team split up working on cases in different locations, Kenzi and DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton hold things down in Los Angeles. Stream the latest episode of #NCISLA now: https://t.co/kvpQjs2deH pic.twitter.com/gKH8nkSNvM — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) October 7, 2019

Who plays Lance on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Season 11, Episode 2 featured the return of DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton. Lance is played by Bill Goldberg, who is best known for his wrestling persona.

Early in the episode, it was revealed that Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) would be partnering with Lance. He has appeared in two prior episodes of the show, adding something intriguing to the NCIS team during important intervals.

It was fun to see Goldberg back on the cast, but it had a lot of fans wondering who he is in real life. While he is best known for his WWE Raw, WCW Thunder, and WWE SmackDown Live appearances, he has also been in some films and television shows.

His TV roles include stops on The Flash and Desperate Housewives, with some run film roles that included a part in the Adam Sandler remake of The Longest Yard. Now, he has become a familiar face for the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

The journey of @Goldberg coming back to the ring at #SummerSlam is the subject of tonight's all-new #WWEChronicle streaming RIGHT AFTER #HIAC only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/jmCRHuzJvQ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 6, 2019

Season 11, Episode 2 was a bit of a filler episode, with the team a bit broken up to start out the new campaign. Bill Goldberg’s return as Lance on NCIS: Los Angeles was great, especially because it popped up as a surprise for most CBS viewers. Having Goldberg and Ruah working as a duo was also a nice change-of-pace from her scenes with Eric Christian Olsen (he plays Deeks).

