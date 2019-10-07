Is Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles pregnant? Where is Deeks?

Nell returned to NCIS: Los Angeles for the new episode of the show. It led to a lot of fans asking if Nell is pregnant. It’s a question that actress Renée Felice Smith has had asked about her character in the past as well.

Season 11, Episode 2 also had CBS viewers asking about what happened to Deeks (played by Eric Christian Olsen). That happened because Bill Goldberg returned as Agent Lance to work with Kensi (Daniela Ruah).

So, is Nell pregnant? And where is Deeks? Read on to find out more information on those NCIS: L.A. spoilers. Also, enjoy the video below of a past interview with Felice Smith and Barrett Foa.

Is Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles pregnant?

Actress Renée Felice Smith, who plays Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones, is not pregnant. The actress is known for wearing slightly loose-fitting clothes, that if viewed at a specific angle, make it appear that she could be pregnant. She’s not.

In regard to the character herself, is Nell pregnant? The answer to that question is very likely negative as well. At the end of Season 11, Episode 2, Nell was shown enjoying a glass of wine with Kensi before Lance arrived to help celebrate a job well done.

While it’s possible that Nell could be pregnant, as she is in a long-term relationship with Tech Operator Eric Beale (played by Barrett Foa), we are going to go out on a limb and state that the writers would have adjusted if that was a storyline that would be explored soon.

Where is Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles?

In the first scene following the opening credits for the October 6 episode, Deeks and Kensi are shown finishing up a run and enjoying an ice bath outside of the headquarters. In a quick chat between them, Deeks and Kensi spoke about why he needed to shower and get going.

It was revealed that Deeks (played by Eric Christian Olsen) needed to report to the LAPD for mandatory policy training and department updates. He is still on loan to the NCIS team as an LAPD detective, so that’s his primary employer in the equation.

With Deeks off taking part in the training, it meant that he was absent from the rest of the episode. Anyone not paying attention in the first few moments or tuning in late may have wondered why Kensi was working with Lance instead of Deeks. That answer has now been revealed.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.