Dylan Walker on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Eli Brown is a musician turned actor

20th March 2019 5:12 PM ET

Eli Brown was cast as Dylan Walker in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The show is based on Pretty Little Liars, though the majority of the cast will be new, there are two actors reprising their roles.

Dylan Walker is a cello player, one who has always been better than his peers. His pride in playing the cello takes up a lot of his time, but his boyfriend Andrew is also high on his list of priorities. Dylan is a student alongside Ava, Nolan, and Caitlin.

Who is Eli Brown?

While Eli Brown is now an actor, booking the role of Dylan Walker was his first job in the business. Since then, he has booked a lead role in the movie The F*ck It List.

Music is his true passion. Eli Brown released music on Instagram and YouTube in 2016, prior to being booked into the role of Dylan Walker. His personal love for music gave him a leg up, and his talent speaks for itself.

Background information on Eli Brown

At this point, it is unclear where Eli Brown will go following the completion of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. He has been dating Talia Wirkkula-Hibdon since 2015 and the two often shared photos together on social media.

He isn’t a huge fan of pop culture or social media, but if the response expected for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists happens, he may be in for the ride of his life.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.