Nolan Hotchkiss on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Chris Mason is a British actor

20th March 2019 2:06 PM ET

Chris Mason was cast as Nolan Hotchkiss in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform. The show is a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars though only two characters will be familiar to viewers.

Nolan Hotchkiss is the son of Claire Hotchkiss, the founder of Hotchkiss Industries and Beacon Heights University. He is the “golden child” and tries to keep up his appearance at the expense of his friends. Manipulation is the name of the game for Nolan, which could be dangerous.

Who is Chris Mason?

Chris Mason is a British actor. He is best known for role in Broadchurch as Leo Humphries. His acting career began in 2011 and until his seven-episode run in Broadchurch, all of his parts were minor. He has done some films as well, including Vampire Academy, Wonderkid, and The Honor List.

While none of the roles shot him to superstar status, Chris Mason’s role as Nolan Hotchkiss could be the big one. There were 10 episodes ordered for Season 1 and there are hopes that the show will be picked up for more seasons in the future.

What is next for Chris Mason?

Back in 2017, Chris Mason married Spencer Locke who is also in show business. Aside from his marriage and role in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Mason doesn’t have much else going on.

With the hope that the new series will be picked up, the next 10 weeks will likely be filled with press and promotion to get the word out.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.