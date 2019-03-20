Caitlin Martell-Lewis on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Sydney Park is funny and serious

20th March 2019 10:43 AM ET

Sydney Park will debut as Caitlin Martell-Lewis on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists tonight. The show is a spin-off of the original Pretty Little Liars, with only two of the original cast members coming to the new show.

Caitlin Martell-Lewis is going to be the brains of the group. She is smart, but it is unclear if that extends to beyond the books. Caitlin was raised by two moms, something that may come up down the road since it was made a big deal in her character development.

Who is Sydney Park?

Viewers who tune into the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premiere may recognize Sydney Park from a slew of other shows. Not only can she act, but she can also make everyone in the room laugh with her comedy routines.

Her first big break came when she was using the moniker Syd the Kid where she made it to the semi-finals on the first season of America’s Got Talent. Unfortunately, she had to drop out of the competition because she was booking acting gigs as well.

In 2006, Sydney Park debut on That’s So Raven. That wasn’t her biggest role, but it is where she got her feet wet. From there, she did other roles and guest star appearances. Her most well-known role is probably as Cyndie on The Walking Dead.

What is next for Sydney Park?

Right now, it looks like all of her focus has been on perfecting the role of Caitlin Martell-Lewis. With the show given 10 episodes for the first season, there are high hopes that it could be picked up for many more to come.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.