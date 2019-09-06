Deavan Clegg says recent 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All leaks are fake

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is coming up soon and it’s supposed to be very shocking. As we get close to air date for that episode, Tell All spoilers have been leaking and claims about a few storylines have TLC viewers’ jaws on the floor. However, Deavan Clegg is speaking up about all the rumors that just seem to keep growing and she says that we should ignore it all.

After hearing some of the Tell All spoilers that have been floating around, still unconfirmed, Deavan decided to leave a message for her fans in her Instagram stories regarding what we’ve heard so far.

“It looks like a lot of information was leaked about the Tell All,” Deavan wrote on Instagram. “I can guarantee you guys most of the information leaked is 100% fake so keep watching and tune in every Monday.”

Deavan’s claim about the Tell All leaks was then followed by “Fake News” in bold.

For those wanting to avoid those 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoilers, whether they are true are not, beware that they are discussed below.

In breaking down Deavan’s message, it’s fair to point out that there are a few ways this could be interpreted.

Can we still expect to see Sumit admit to an arranged marriage with another woman? And did Jenny know about it or not?

Will there still be unaired footage of Evelin talking to her ex-boyfriend or a big reveal that she was denied entry to the U.S.?

Don’t forget that there are claims that these storylines, or at least huge parts of them, are getting criticized heavily after claims that they have been faked or at the very least, heavily exaggerated. But are the leaks about how this information will be revealed fake too?

We’ll have to tune in on Monday as Deavan said to see if the leaked 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers are real or not. While many of them have been reported by multiple sites and Instagram accounts, they all still remain unconfirmed.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.