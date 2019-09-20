Big Brother spoilers: Who plans to throw Part 1 of final HOH Comp?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds indicated that one of the houseguests was ready to throw Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

On Thursday night, Jackson Michie voted to evict Cliff Hogg. That took the BB21 cast down to its final three. It was an expected result, as nobody really expected that Jackson would vote to evict Holly Allen.

Amid all of the plans that Jackson and Holly made and the stories they told about Holly willing to go home during the final four Eviction Ceremony, there was something specific they said about Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

Big Brother spoilers: Who plans to throw Part 1?

Jackson told Holly that if Nicole Anthony falls first, he is going to throw Part 1. This would allow Holly to win it and put Jackson up against Nicole in Part 2.

Jackson felt that this was the best way to make sure that he was facing off against Holly in Part 3 on finale night. He has a lot of confidence that he can beat Nicole in any challenge, so he wanted to make sure he could “save” Holly.

The CBS live feeds have been down since Episode 38 came to an end, prolonging information from coming out of the house. We are reporting on what is happening, including whether or not the final HOH Competition gets started late on Thursday evening. That’s how the producers did it with the Big Brother 20 cast.

We also have a breakdown of how the final HOH Competition works and how everything will play out over the next few days. It will all set the stage for an exciting finale, where the BB21 jury gets to take the spotlight and decide on who should be the summer 2019 season winner.

Until then, make sure to place your vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Big Brother 21 season finale airs Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.