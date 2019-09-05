Big Brother 22: CBS renews show for summer 2020 season

Big Brother 22 is coming to CBS. The network announced the big news for the summer 2020 season.

This summer has been pretty bumpy for the show and its houseguests. Lots of drama, accusations of racism and bullying, and a lot of crying had some fans worried a Big Brother renewal might not happen.

It’s not the first time one of the casts has dealt with drama like this, but it’s now possible that they won’t be the last one either. Now, fans can start looking forward to the casting director bringing new personalities to the game.

The official announcement was just posted by producers of the show and we have shared it below. It’s never too early to start getting excited about who could be a part of the BB22 cast.

We've got exciting news! #BB22 is going down next summer! 🎉 Find out more here: https://t.co/coeB4kBTu7 pic.twitter.com/XtCOJUM5tB — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2019

Who will become the Big Brother 21 winner?

Before we jump ahead to the Big Brother 22 season, the current cast has to determine who is going to be in the running for the $500,000 prize during the season finale.

The upcoming Double Eviction is going to help guide the cast in that direction, as at the end of the night, there will only be five people left in the house. One of them will likely end up being named the winner at the end of September.

It's the final family dinner in the Big Brother house for two of these houseguests #BB21 pic.twitter.com/DJ6cn6O22u — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 5, 2019

There is likely to be a lot of promotion coming up about the Big Brother 22 season, but producers and the network won’t want it to overshadow how the rest of the current season progresses.

The 2019 season finale takes place on Wednesday, September 25, which is actually the same day as the new Survivor season premiere.

This is Season 39 for the other reality competition show, but CBS might have a difficult time keeping fans fully interested, as Season 40 is set to showcase the best players from the history of the series.

