Big Brother 21 Double Eviction: How does it work? What will happen?

The Big Brother 21 Double Eviction has finally arrived. On Thursday night, two members of the cast will be sent to join the BB21 jury. Their summer in the house will have come to an end.

The September 5 episode of the show is one that should not be missed, especially since anything could happen during the second Eviction Ceremony of the evening.

How does Double Eviction work?

At the beginning of the episode, host Julie Chen Moonves will hold the first Eviction Ceremony of the night. One of the two people left on the block will be immediately evicted. We have spoilers on who that will be for readers who want to jump ahead.

After the first eviction, the final six (with Jackson Michie sitting out) will play a Head of Household Competition. Someone will get the power and nominate two people before everyone left in the house plays for the Power of Veto.

A quick Veto Ceremony will determine who ends up on the block for a second Eviction Ceremony. Before the one-hour episode comes to an end, a second BB21 cast member will be sent to the jury house.

By the end of the night, there will be just five houseguests left playing for the $500,000 prize and the title of Big Brother 21 winner. It is also going to lead to someone unexpectedly leaving the game in a huff.

The Big Brother 21 Double Eviction is bound to be a very exciting event for the summer 2019 season. While it may be very easy to project who is evicted at the first Eviction Ceremony, the second one is a bit more complicated.

The house is split into alliances now, so the winner of the HOH Competition is going to dictate everything. Since Jackson Michie has to sit it out, his fate will then be in the hands of the other five houseguests.

Make sure to tune in at 9/8c on Thursday, September 5 to watch Season 21, Episode 32 and see what happens live (if you live in the right time zone).

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.