Big Brother 21 spoilers: Live feed discussions predict eviction shocker

Big Brother 21 spoilers from Wednesday night might really shake things up. Live feed discussions were seen taking place between a number of houseguests that could directly impact the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

The Wednesday night episode caught up CBS viewers with what had taken place inside the house. That included showing Jackson Michie winning the Power of Veto and leaving Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera on the block.

What the episode didn’t show was the Big Brother Taco Tuesday fight between Christie and Nick Maccarone. The end result of that fight seemed to be that the house was siding with Analyse. But not so fast.

A chat just took place between Jackson, Cliff Hogg, and Holly Allen. The post below from Twitter breaks down the conversation very nicely.

Jackson- If it came down to a tie, right now I am going to break it in Christie's favour. Cliff- If y'all want me to vote that way, I am on board. Jackson- Let's do it. Holly- We do need to talk to Jess #BB21 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 22, 2019

Big Brother spoilers: Is Jackson saving Christie?

Christie started the fight with Nick in order to try to sway people to her side. Her intent was to make Nick look like a bigger threat and that people should keep her around to get him out next week.

Is Jackson really buying into this thought process? He had stated for a while that he was using Analyse as a pawn and that if Christie had found a way off the block, that he was going to put up Tommy Bracco in her place. What happened?

Something happened in the house on Tuesday night that caused the live feeds to be turned off and for Big Brother: After Dark to be delayed. It had been thought that an outside force was trying to impact the game. Did they succeed?

Christie- My only leg to stand on is to say "no, I am not coming after you. If you have to break a tie, I am coming after Nick and not you". It's all he asked me for #BB21 pic.twitter.com/9aczDcdsqx — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 22, 2019

Who goes home on Big Brother this week?

Prior to Wednesday night, it looked like Christie Murphy was going to be joining Kathryn Dunn and Jack Matthews in the BB21 jury house. Now, based on the chatter taking place on the live feeds, it seems that Christie has somehow found a way to save herself.

The immediate reaction from some fans on social media was that they felt production had a hand in this change of plans. Did they? That’s a question that might never get answered to the satisfaction of every viewer.

If Holly Allen, Cliff Hogg, and Tommy Bracco vote against Analyse Talavera on Thursday night, it will, at the very least, force a 3-3 tie that has to be broken by Jackson Michie. Would Jackson then elect to save Christie Murphy? It sure looks that way now. It would leave Nick Maccarone, Jessica Milagros, and Nicole Anthony on the wrong side of the vote.

Jackson has also spoken to Jess about evicting Sis and Christie has asked Nicole about securing her vote. Could it then be a 5-1 vote to save Christie? Stay tuned folks, these Big Brother spoilers underscore how crazy things are for the BB21 cast right now.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.