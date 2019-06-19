Big Brother 21 spoilers: First HOH possibly leaked online

Big Brother 21 spoilers may already be coming from inside the game. The cast already resides in the house, and there is some online information hinting at who might have won the first Head of Household Competition.

Take this information with a grain of salt, as CBS has confirmed nothing, but it’s always interesting to see what might be happening behind closed doors.

On Monday, Big Brother revealed the names of the 16 houseguests to the public. CBS followed this announcement by sequestering the contestants and starting the game.

Who is first HOH on Big Brother 21?

Kemi Fakunle is leading the latest Big Brother 21 rumors. A professed fan of Rachel Reilly, she gave a fascinating interview to Jeff Schroeder. Now, rumors suggest that she won the first competition this season.

Don’t hate the #BBKemi, hate the game. Meet the 25-year-old Maryland native who’s ready to take the 💰 and 🏃‍♀️: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z #BB21 pic.twitter.com/4a9krHBALx — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

So, is the marketing strategist from Brooklyn really the first HOH of the summer 2019 season? That’s unclear. There is no confirmation, but the information is crisscrossing social media.

Big Brother summer 2019 schedule of episodes

When the season premiere airs next week, fans will find out for sure who became the first Head of Household. CBS did reveal the schedule of episodes, so it’s never too early to get those DVRs ready.

Even if Kemi Faknule didn’t become the first BB21 HOH, she is someone to watch closely during the summer 2019 season. She has a lot of knowledge of the game, appears ready to do what it takes to win, and has a very engaging personality.

Stay tuned, because if these early Big Brother 21 spoilers get confirmed, we will follow up with that information. Until then, enjoy the fact that the summer 2019 season premiere is less than a week from taking place on CBS.

Big Brother presents new episodes of the show during summer 2019 on CBS.