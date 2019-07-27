Big Brother 21 cast spoilers: New Have-Nots revealed for the week

The Big Brother 21 cast has a new set of Have-Nots for the week. This information stems from the Head of Household Competition that took place late Thursday evening.

In regard to the BB21 spoilers from the show, there is a new HOH in charge. That person is Holly Allen, who had to then nominate two people for eviction.

On Friday, the new Have-Nots were announced. It was based on how people finished in the HOH Competition.

Who are the Big Brother 21 Have-Nots?

The first three people to fall in the HOH Competition became the Have-Nots. They are Jessica Milagros, Sam Smith, and Nicole Anthony. They must eat slop, take cold showers, and sleep in the uncomfortable Have-Not Room.

Holly- This week there will be three have-nots. Have-nots will be determined based on their performance in the HoH competition. Jessica, Nicole and Sam are have-nots for the week #BB21 pic.twitter.com/vlcAqCwljQ — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 27, 2019

There was a lot of drama last week when one of the houseguests on punishment was seen violating the rules of the game on the live feeds. A lot of fans went online to state their frustrations about nothing having been done yet.

Nothing has visibly been done, but it’s possible that producers have something in place, like a penalty vote, should it be needed later this season. It’s also possible that it will be addressed by host Julie Chen during a future episode of the show.

The Have-Nots for this week are different than last week, so at least nobody is eating slop for two straight weeks. It could be tough to stay focused and do well in the competitions going through constant punishments.

It would be more exciting if the producers brought back the Have-Not Competitions, as they were fun to watch before they were removed from the show. Having people compete in food-oriented challenges was always fun for the viewers. Maybe the producers could consider bringing them back for Big Brother 22.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.