Will Big Brother punish Jackson Michie for sneaking food as a Have-Not?

Big Brother houseguest Jackson Michie has been sneaking food and even eating it in the shower this week. That has become evident on the CBS live feeds, but there is more to it than that.

Cliff Hogg named four people to be the first Have-Nots of the season. Becoming a Have-Not means taking cold showers, sleeping in an uncomfortable room at night, and not being able to nap other places in the house.

Being a Have-Not also forces people to eat slop plus an additional item or items that get assigned. This week, people can eat pickles and olives. Eating anything other than these items is against the rules. Violating the rules can lead to punishments.

Will Big Brother producers give Jackson Michie a penalty?

Jackson sneaking food has become a very hot-button topic on social media and within Facebook groups about the show. Fans can’t understand why he feels that he can break the rules and why production hasn’t stepped in yet.

Jackson went straight to the trash can when he got out of the shower and dumped something wrapped in a napkin deep into the trash #bb21 pic.twitter.com/Unpb46eAhx — #BB21 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@BBFeedsFairy) July 23, 2019

It’s possible that producers have already spoken to Jackson about it, as he has been called to the Diary Room several times. That includes right after dinner on Monday night.

It’s also possible that Jackson has already received a penalty or two, but that viewers won’t find out about it until the right moment. Could that be during the July 24 or July 25 episodes?

Possible Big Brother penalties

Houseguests have been punished in the past for eating while a Have-Not. Jen Johnson received a penalty vote against her in Big Brother 8 and Audrey Middleton earned a penalty vote during Big Brother 17.

Matt Cline ended up getting a penalty vote on purpose during Big Brother 19.

I would LOVE for @CBSBigBrother to blindside Jackson on Thursday by telling him he can’t vote or is a penalty nom because he’s violated the slop rules 50 times since Friday, which in turn sends Jack out the door…#BB21 #Justice #WorstCastEver — Meg Grogan🍀 (@Megan_Colleen_) July 23, 2019

If a houseguest is not on the block, they could earn a penalty nomination for violating house rules. So what will happen with Jackson Michie?

It’s unclear so far, but there are quite a few people asking on social media for production to do something about it.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.