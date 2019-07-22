Why were the Usos arrested: What was John Cena talking about on WWE Raw Reunion?

John Cena opened the WWE Raw Reunion special this week on Monday Night Raw, and when he was about to leave, The Usos came out. It all resulted in Cena mentioning The Usos being arrested.

Cena wanted to leave, but The Usos wanted to hear Cena pull out his classic persona and cut a rap, insulting someone. Cena was going to leave, but then The Usos pulled out a slam about Cena leaving WWE for the movies.

That brought Cena back in and he immediately hit them where it counted. Cena said they looked just like the mug shots when The Usos were arrested.

The Usos looked a little shellshocked at first but then rebounded fast and sent a shout out to Hidalgo, where the arrest happened. The Usos then brought out their dad Rikishi, who wanted to dance until The Revival interrupted and a match took place.

So, what was John Cena talking about?

The Usos arrested

In 2011, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI and then was arrested again in 2013 for driving with a suspended license.

The first time one of The Usos was arrested was in 2018, when Jey Uso was arrested for a DWI in Hidalgo County, Texas. This arrest took place after a WWE live event.

In 2019, Jimmy Uso was pulled over with his wife, Naomi, in Detroit. After the police officers asked Naomi to get out of the car, Jimmy got out and bowed up to one of the officers and was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.