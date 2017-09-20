Below Deck star Kate Chastain says she’s ‘into men again’ after lesbian relationship

Below Deck star Kate Chastain has said she’s into men men again.

The Chief Stew made the comment after her rendezvous with a Swedish man she called “Hot Jesus” on last night’s episode of the Bravo show.

Last season saw her in a lesbian relationship with ex Rocio ‘Ro’ Hernandez. The pair went their separate ways after Kate was charged with domestic battery — which she recently revealed have since been dropped.

After seeing her and Hot Jesus on last night’s show, a fan asked on Twitter: “So Kate is into men now? #BelowDeck.”

Kate responded: “Not ‘now’, more like ‘again’ or ‘still’.”

Another fan responded: “More like, ‘Who wouldn’t be into Hot Jesus?’

Kate famously previously had some sexual chemistry with repeat Below Deck chef Ben Robinson, who departed the show after last season.

Their relationship changed over time, though, and towards the end of last season they ended up begin described as “like mommy and daddy fighting”.

Kate posted several Tweets about Hot Jesus during last night’s show, including one where she asked what was better, serving “hammered guests” who wouldn’t remember if she was there in the morning, or waking up on a private sailboat with Hot Jesus holding a kitten.

You know what Kate? We can’t blame you.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.