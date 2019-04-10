Bachelorette spoilers 2019 for Hannah B: Here are your rumored top 9 guys

Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette has been filming for a few weeks now and Hannah is going through the dates and the rose ceremonies to find her perfect match with the goal of finding a future husband.

While ABC hasn’t released many details about this new season, Reality Steve is sharing some details about the current season as it unfolds.

Reality Steve is known for spoiling many events on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, revealing what unfolds as the production team is filming.

A few days ago, he revealed Hannah B currently has nine guys left; Dustin, Dylan, Tyler, Luke P, Jed, Peter, Connor, Garrett, and Mike. Last week, she sent Devin Harris, Kevin Fortenberry, and Grant Eckel home after a date in Scotland.

(SPOILER): Your 9 guys left are: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler, Luke P, Jed, Peter, Connor, Garrett, and Mike. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 7, 2019

Reality Steve appeared to confirm his claims by sharing a photo of Hannah on a date at the central market in Riga, Latvia. On that date, he confirmed that Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. were with her.

Connor Saeli is someone many saw as a favorite before filming began. He’s living in Dallas, Texas and works in the financial world.

(SPOILER): Hannah on her group date today at the central market in Riga, Latvia. In the pic from left to right: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. pic.twitter.com/qoUroJZ6vb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

Luke Parker isn’t on the group date, so it’s possible he went on a 1-on-1 date. Reality Steve revealed that Hannah did go bungee jumping during her time in Sigulda, Latvia.

(SPOILER): Was also told yesterday she went bungee jumping on her 1-on-1 date in the town of Sigulda, Latvia. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

Luke Parker has been a frontrunner since the beginning, as he received the first impression rose. Parker is one of the contestants who went on The Bachelorette because he wanted to meet Hannah B.

In fact, he told family members that he only wanted to film the show if it was Hannah who would be on the show. He’s still a frontrunner, so it looks like he’s getting what he wants.

The Bachelorette stars Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.