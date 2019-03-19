Luke Parker on The Bachelorette: Could he win it all based on previous seasons?

19th March 2019 12:41 PM ET

Luke Parker is competing for Hannah B’s heart on this season of The Bachelorette, a season that’s set to premiere in less than 2 months. He was one of the first five men to meet Hannah during the After The Final Rose segment, which aired right after Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale episode.

But it appears that Parker has won more than just viewers’ hearts during that first meeting. According to Reality Steve, who is a blogger with a specialty in spoiling current Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, Hannah has actually given her first impression rose to Luke.

(SPOILER): This could mean something. Or not. However, last 4 guys who received the first impression rose on the "Bachelorette" went on to get the final rose. Hannah B. gave her first impression rose to Luke Parker. He was the first of the 5 guys she met on the ATFR. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 18, 2019

As Reality Steve mentions in his tweet where he shared the news, this could potentially mean something. The last four guys who received the first impression rose on The Bachelorette have gone on to get the final rose. This could mean that he could be the final guy standing – or at least go far on the show.

Luke Parker was one of five guys Hannah met on the After The Final Rose special, but at the same time, she gave her first rose to Cam.

Luke has already revealed that he’s there for the right reasons. As we’ve previously covered, it was his sister-in-law who nominated him to be on the show. He’s from Gainesville, Georgia but currently lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Interestingly, Parker told his brother that he would only be interested in filming The Bachelorette if it was Hannah B who would be on the show. Lucky for him, it turned out to be the right decision for him to go on the show. With a heart only for Hannah and a first impression rose in hand, it’s possible that he’s competition for the other suitors.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.