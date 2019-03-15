Connor Saeli from The Bachelorette: Meet Hannah B’s new suitor

By Mary Jane

15th March 2019 11:14 AM ET

Connor Saeli is one of the men who will be competing for Hannah B’s attention on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Saeli is 24 years old and he’s currently working in Dallas, Texas. However, his Facebook page reveals that he’s actually from Birmingham, Michigan, so don’t be surprised if his hometown date takes him to Michigan instead of Dallas if Connor makes it that far.

According to LinkedIn, he works as a “Special Situations Group Analyst” — yup, we don’t know what that means either, other than it probably means he earns a lot — with Goldman Sachs. Before this, he worked at the same company but as a “Special Situations Group Summer Analyst”.

He also briefly worked at Transition Capital Partners as a Private Equity Intern. His LinkedIn also reveals that he attended Southern Methodist University, the Cox School of Business, which is located in Dallas, Texas. This puts him in the Dallas area since 2013.

Reality Steve, a celebrity blogger who tends to spoil every season of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, noted that Connor’s Instagram profile had been changed to private as of March 12. His LinkedIn and Facebook profiles remain active and public, but little information can be found about him online.

A few photos on Connor’s Facebook page reveal a bit about his personality. He appears to be good friends with those who he studied with at Cox School of Business.

His Facebook profile also reveals that he’s an outdoorsy type. In the few photos available, he’s seen enjoying some time on the mountains as a skier and he’s also seen hanging out with his friends in the sun.

If Hannah B enjoys spending time outside and having fun with friends, Connor Saeli may be the man for her.

According to E! News, Connor introduced himself to Hannah B by placing a stool in front of her — so they could be on the same level.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.