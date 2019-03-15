The Bachelorette’s Luke Parker only wanted Hannah B: Here’s what you need to know

By Mary Jane

15th March 2019 12:21 PM ET

Luke Parker is one of Hannah B.’s potential suitors on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

He’s determined to win Hannah’s heart because he’s competing on the show to win her over, not just compete for the love of whoever may be the current Bachelorette.

Like many of his co-contestants, Parker’s Instagram profile was set to private as of March 12. However, his LinkedIn page and his Facebook profile appear to be open, so we can learn a few things about him.

Parker is 24 years old and he’s from Gainesville, Georgia. However, his LinkedIn profile and his Facebook page both state that he’s living in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he has an Associate of Arts from Polk State College and that he has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from High Point University.

His Communications degree focuses on Sports Management. During this time, he also went to Faulkner University for Sports Management, where he played Varsity Baseball. Here, he won the Champions of Character Award for the 2016-17 baseball team.

Despite all the focus on sports management and baseball throughout his life, Parker doesn’t reveal what he does for a living. Instead, his LinkedIn description reveals that he’s a current entrepreneur and that his part-time job is CrossFit.

The Gainsville Times reports that he actually works at an import and export company, which is the family business. It’s called Parker Warehouse and has been around for 45 years. On the show, he’ll be listed as an entrepreneur, which is also what his LinkedIn page says.

His Facebook page does reveal that he likes to be outdoors, showing various photos of him hanging out with friends or enjoying nature.

Hopefully, Hannah B. also likes to play golf, as there are a few photos from the golf course on his Facebook page.

Even though his Instagram page is set to private, his bio is still public. Here, he reveals that Jesus + Nothing = Everything, revealing that he’s clearly a spiritual and religious person. This is a perfect match for Hannah B, as her Instagram bio reveals that she loves Jesus with her whole heart.

Parker met Hannah B. on After The Final Rose and he appeared to capture the audience’s attention. As for him being on The Bachelorette, it was Parker’s brother and sister-in-law who played a role in getting him on the show.

Just a year ago, he was going through a bad breakup, and his sister-in-law wanted him to find love on the show.

“Me and him had a conversation before he left and they hadn’t told him who it was going to be yet, but he didn’t want it to be anybody else,” said Mike Parker, Luke’s brother to the Gainsville Times. “He didn’t really want to be on the show if it was anybody else other than (Brown).”

Luckily for him, the Bachelorette ended up being Hannah Brown — or Hannah B as she’s now known.

When he met Hannah B. on stage during Tuesday’s Bachelor finale, Luke told her that she was absolutely stunning.

“You are the only one that I wanted to be the next bachelorette. And now that I’m here actually holding your hands, in real life, seriously this is just blowing my mind and I seriously cannot wait to get to know you on a deeper level and just go on this adventure with you,” he told her in front of the live studio audience.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.