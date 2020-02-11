Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry tells friends and fans to not send her stories about her for clarification

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to controversy and rumors.

She usually ignores most of them, as she finds comfort in knowing what’s true and what’s not.

However, she doesn’t like it when people, especially those who are close to her, reach out to her about these rumors.

On Instagram, Kailyn released a statement where she made it clear that she’s not interested in hearing about the stories in the news, especially from people who are close to her.

Kailyn Lowry appears upset about news stories about her

On her Instagram Stories, Kailyn wrote that she doesn’t want people to ask her about stories and get her to confirm whether they are true or not.

She also says that people should stop asking her personal questions, saying that some people’s friends have had quite the audacity.

She ended the statement by saying that if you know her personally, you shouldn’t be asking these kinds of questions.

Of course, she didn’t clarify what she was referring to, but there are plenty of rumors to dig into, the first being about the father of the child. While Kailyn hasn’t confirmed Chris to be the father on social media, Chris himself has confirmed that he has another son on the way.

Her friends could be touching on a more sensitive issue, as there have been abuse rumors about Chris Lopez. As we’ve previously reported, he had a no-contact order in place, where he couldn’t talk to Kailyn. There was even a warrant out for his arrest after he reportedly violated it.

This is something Lowry hasn’t talked about at all.

Another issue that has plagued her is about her podcast Coffee Convos. The show suddenly stopped back in December with no explanation given at the time.

Lowry would later explain that there was a legal issue and that she needed a settlement to start back up. As of today, no news has surfaced about Coffee Convos returning soon.

Kailyn Lowry is contemplating a move to protect her privacy

It’s no secret that Kailyn enjoys her privacy. She purchased a new home this summer to get away from her old house since fans knew where she was living.

But she’s talking about moving out of her house already because Teen Mom 2 fans have already located this new house.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.