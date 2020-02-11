Siesta Key’s Alex Kompo and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno expecting first child together

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Alex Kompo’s new girlfriend Alyssa was just introduced on Siesta Key last week but they’ve been together a bit longer than that. Recently, the couple recently confirmed via social media that they are expecting a child together.

Alex and Alyssa made their relationship official on social media in June 2019. Fans will likely be able to see their relationship blossom and the pregnancy news unfold on Siesta Key.

Last week’s episode saw a romantic date on Alex’s boat and the couple going to Amanda’s birthday. At the party, Alyssa worried that Alex was still in love with ex-girlfriend Juliette. He assured Alyssa that he loved her. This drama will reportedly be a storyline on this season of Siesta Key.

Alex and Alyssa are having a baby girl

In December, Alex shared a photo on Instagram of the couple hugging in Miami, with a sunset and a lighted sign that says ‘BABY’ in the background. He captioned the photo, “Little princess on the way.”

It seems the happy couple is expecting a baby girl! Alyssa did not share an official baby announcement on her Instagram page. This will be the first baby for a Siesta Key cast member.

In last week’s episode of Siesta Key, their relationship was introduced. It was revealed that Alex and Alyssa met in elementary school. MTV shared adorable photos of the pair when they were young.

Juliette Porter has something to say about ex Alex’s baby news

One Siesta Key cast member did not find the couple adorable. It was revealed that Alyssa was Alex’s ex-girlfriend Juliette’s hairdresser.

Juliette has said that she thinks Alyssa was his rebound. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t think he cheated on me with her but he definitely cheated on her with me […] This is when they were dating for, like, two months, so. He basically knocked up his rebound and I think it was too soon for me because he basically got another girl pregnant the same year we broke up.”

Alex is currently a law student and Alyssa owns a beauty salon and style lounge called Meraki Wild. She is also an Ambassador for the clothing company Revolve.

Alex has not posted any photos of himself and Alyssa since the baby news. However, a few days ago Alyssa shared a photo of herself in a fringed jacket. You cannot see her baby bump, but Alex commented, “Look at you sexy Momma!🤤😍😍”

Siesta Key airs every Tuesday at 8/7c on MTV.