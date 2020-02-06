Kangaroo on The Masked Singer: Could it be Tatyana Ali or Candace Parker?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The newest episode of The Masked Singer Season 3 continues strong, with new musical performances by the celebrity mystery guests.

Five contestants remain after last week’s elimination of the Robot, pitting White Tiger, Miss Monster, Turtle, Llama, and Kangaroo against each other as they fight to make the top three.

While speculation always runs wild in this show, the identity of the Kangaroo is on everyone’s mind after an intriguing clue package and a rousing performance. But most intriguing of all was her Masked Singer Superlative.

Kangaroo: Guesses range from Tatyana Ali to Candace Parker

Kangaroo’s clue package made reference to someone who should be at the top of her game but who has found herself on the sidelines. Clearly this celebrity comes from the world of sports, but the clues are a little unclear.

The Kangaroo’s costume certainly points to a boxer, or someone with a connection to boxing, but the clue package also includes hints to basketball, make-up, and the number 23.

She gave an emotional performance of Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good and then told judges that she was most likely to appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson. Now that’s interesting. The clue had judges spinning but they picked up on a few things in the clue package that gave them some ideas as to the Kangaroo’s identity.

The Masked Singer judges’ guesses

Among the judges’ guesses were WNBA player Candace Parker and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali, both derived from the basketball references. Tatyana is no relation to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, but shares a surname with the late sporting hero, which could explain the boxing link.

Iggy Azalea and Lindsay Lohan were also popular guesses from judges last week, but the internet seems to think differently.

Among the most popular theories is that the Kangaroo is model Jordyn Woods, who suffered in a cheating scandal last year involving Khloe Kardashian and her then boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Woods was born on September 23 (and will turn 23 this year) and, along with Seal and Mike Tyson, is noted for having a noticable gap between her front teeth.

Ronda Rousey was one of our initial thoughts, but there’s not much in the clue package to support it. Sure, she had a crushing defeat after a crazy undefeated streak, but that was in 2016. Not exactly the recent personal struggle described in the Kangaroo’s video.

With both the Robot and the Llama eliminated from the competition, things are beginning to heat up as the remaining four contestants fight for a place in the top three to move on to the next round.

Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.