Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly weren’t even together during the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Whoa. This is a major revelation.

According to People magazine, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian weren’t even together when he “cheated” on her with Jordyn Woods.

An anonymous source opened up to People, revealing some of the dirt surrounding the epic scandal.

“When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloe and Tristan were not in a proper relationship. They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn,” they told the media outlet.

This certainly reframes the entire situation, especially since this was supposedly the second time Tristan had cheated on the mother of his daughter, True.

The situation, in which Tristan’s ex “cheated” on Khloe with her younger sister, Kylie’s longtime BFF, Jordyn Woods, caused a major rift between Jordyn and Kylie.

It also caused major drama with Jordyn and the entire Kardashian family, who had been like a second family for her.

The source added that even though they weren’t together, Khloe was heartbroken because it sealed the deal that Tristan wasn’t going to change.

He had already cheated on her while she was nine months pregnant, so she was hoping against hope that he had changed and things would work out between them.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out because that’s what she wanted for True. She wanted True to live with both her parents,” the source dished.

Fans noted that although they may not have been together, Khloe’s reaction was certainly that of a woman who had been cheated on, not of a woman finding out about a friend hooking up with her ex.

Although hard to hear, it’s doubtful it would have been as devastating had the pair really been on the outs.

Thus far, however, Khloe hasn’t stated anything about this new rumor in the wake of the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode that shows the fallout.

To catch the wrap up of the fall out after the cheating scandal, tune in to E! on Sunday at 9/8 central on E!