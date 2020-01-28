Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry slammed for trying to profit from Kobe Bryant’s death

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is just one of many reality stars that make money from sharing clickbait articles on their social media profiles.

While these stars claim that they don’t personally share them, they regularly get backlash from fans.

For instance Kailyn has profited from rumors about her supposed Teen Mom friend and co-star Leah Messer, who has often been the target of clickbait articles regarding the so-called cult she has joined.

But a clickbait article she shared over the weekend has people furious with the reality star, even though she may not have been the one who personally shared it.

Kailyn Lowry deleted the initial tweet

On Sunday, Kailyn shared a tweet that read “#RIP Kobe Bryant Dead at 41!” and linked to an article about the helicopter crash.

Read More Kailyn Lowry’s fans defend her after recent animal cruelty allegations

But it was the fact that Kailyn was making money from sharing this tweet that had people in an uproar — with some of her followers accusing her of profiting from Kobe’s death.

Don’t applaud a fish for swimming. She’s still going to profit regardless. And she can delete it but screenshots are forever. pic.twitter.com/6YaC6IBqgo — winifred sanderson (@watamelen) January 26, 2020

It didn’t take long for Kailyn to delete the tweet and replace it with another, simply saying “RIP Kobe.”

Her followers continued to slam her for the original tweet, however, saying that it was disrespectful of her to share it.

But made sure that clickbait got to your page first….. 🙄🖕🏼 — Tree_Star (@teresa87084270) January 26, 2020

Delete your click bait — Popcorn&Skittles (@PopcornSkittle1) January 26, 2020

When some fans asked why people were accusing Kailyn of clickbait based on the new tweet, others were quick to highlight how the clickbait had been shared and then deleted.

Bc there WAS a clickbait article, but she took it down after so many people called her out. — Trashy Betch (@TrashyBetchTime) January 26, 2020

Kailyn Lowry is not apologizing

As of right now, Lowry has not issued an apology for the insensitive tweet.

A couple of weeks ago, Kailyn revealed she felt defeated by her followers, hinting she was quitting Twitter. Sure enough, she didn’t post for a few days. But now, she’s back with random tweets from her life, including how her son wants a sandwich at school.

Despite her brief break from Twitter, the clickbait articles continued on her profile, making her money every time someone clicked on them.

On Instagram, she posted an ad for an app, talking about saving money on grocery shopping. It didn’t get better on Instagram Stories, as she spent time sharing how Lux wanted quesadilla for dinner, how her children were thriving in school, and how she had broken her own toilet.

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn has stayed out of something, where she could have issued a statement. She was recently defended by her Teen Mom friend Mackenzie McKee, who went to bat for her over having three children with three different men.

Kailyn stayed out of the conversation and didn’t publicly thank her co-star for the support.

In other words, while she had ample opportunity to apologize for the insensitive tweet, she ignored people’s furious replies and moved on with her life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.