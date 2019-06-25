Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell baby gender: Will the Counting On couple welcome a little girl or boy?

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell announced they were expecting their second child earlier this year. They celebrated their son’s first birthday earlier this month and his sibling is due to be born in November.

The Duggar baby boom is going strong this year and four of the children are due to give birth in November. Anna Duggar recently announced she was expecting a little girl and Lauren Swanson also confirmed that her rainbow baby will be a little girl.

There is a lot of pink coming for the Duggar family. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have also just announced that their second child will be a little girl as well.

After a lot of boys, the Duggar grandchildren roster will now include at least four little girls being born in 2019.

At this point, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are the only couple who have not yet announced the gender of their unborn baby. It will be the second child for the couple, who already has a little boy at home.

With all of the heartbreak the family has suffered following the sudden loss of Grandma Mary Duggar, news of more baby girls being born into the family has been a blessing. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are looking forward to their next chapter and parenting a little girl.