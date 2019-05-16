Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason ‘thrown out’ of supervised visitation with kids after losing temper

David Eason and Jenelle Evans reportedly had their first supervised visitation yesterday and, by all accounts, it didn’t go as expected.

Eason supposedly lost his temper, which is said to have resulted in him being thrown out of the visit. Jenelle reportedly stayed to continue the visitation with Ensley, Jace and Maryssa, however.

Kaiser, who is said to be staying with his biological father Nathan Griffith, was not present, according to reports.

“Ensley and Maryssa were there, they’re staying with Maryssa’s grandmother,” an insider told Radar Online about the visit.

“David was thrown out because he was arguing with the social workers,” the source continues, adding, “He was causing trouble. He was arguing with everybody.”

However, the source said that Jenelle did not appear to be upset during the meeting. She’s reportedly set to appear in court today to fight CPS to get her kids back.

The supervised visitation comes after CPS removed all the children from their home over the past couple of days. Kaiser was removed last Friday, and Ensley and Maryssa were removed this week.

The move came after David Eason shot and killed Jenelle’s dog Nugget after it nipped at Ensley, with the incident caught on video.

Investigators are said to be looking into the shooting death of Nugget. Right now, no charges have been laid against Eason, but it’s possible he could face legal trouble.

Teen Mom 2 is done for the season. The new season is expected to air later this year without Jenelle Evans.