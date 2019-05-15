Jenelle Evans update: Ensley and Maryssa ‘removed from home’, supervised visitation moving forward

There are new developments in the CPS case against Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. CPS has reportedly been successful in removing Ensley and Maryssa from the Eason home after attempting to remove the two girls yesterday.

The news broke yesterday that a judge signed off on CPS removing Ensley and Maryssa from the home where they reside with David and Jenelle. The report came after Kaiser was also said to have been removed from the home last Friday.

Radar Online is reporting that Ensley and Maryssa are now in the care of someone else, but didn’t go into detail about where the girls are.

“Ensley has been placed,” a source revealed, adding, “Maryssa has also been taken.”

The battle to get Jenelle’s kids back could be a long one. The source adds that “a court-appointed attorney is being given to each child,” meaning one court visit probably won’t result in the CPS issue being resolved. They also claimed that Jenelle is set to go to court later this week to fight CPS in hopes of getting her children back.

Moving forward, Jenelle will reportedly be able to see her children in a supervised visitation setting and is said to be seeing her children today.

“Jenelle is meeting with the kids at social services this afternoon,” the insider explained. “It is supervised visitation. She asked and they are going to allow it.”

On Instagram, Jenelle appeared to address some of the latest developments, writing “Daily reminder: rumors are rumors.” She didn’t specify what she meant with the comment and what rumors are inaccurate.

In another Jenelle Evans update, it was reported that her lawyer is working hard to get the children back in her care.

The latest developments come after her ex Nathan Griffith learned that David shot and killed the couple’s French Bulldog Nugget after it nipped at Ensley. The incident was caught on video and shared via David’s now-deleted Instagram page.

Teen Mom 2 has wrapped for the season but is expected to return later this year without Jenelle Evans.