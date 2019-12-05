Hannah Brown poses in a wedding dress, says she won’t get married anytime soon

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Hannah Brown wrapped up her time on Dancing With The Stars, but she has yet to reveal what her next plans are. But one thing is for sure — she’s not planning on getting married anytime soon.

Hannah posted a photo of herself posing in a beautiful wedding dress on Instagram. She revealed she had a blast during the photoshoot, but this is the closest she’ll get to a wedding dress — at least, anytime soon.

She also thanked Heidi Elnora, who is a wedding dress designer. She owns Heidi Elnora Atelier and runs a bridal boutique. In Hannah’s post, she reflected on their conversations and everything that happened afterward.

But just because Hannah’s journey on The Bachelorette is over, it doesn’t mean she’s done with love. We reported yesterday that she will make an appearance on Peter Weber’s season and before the first episode is over, Peter will consider bringing her on his season of The Bachelor.

Other than Peter, fans also expressed a desire to see her with Alan Bersten, her dance partner on Dancing With The Stars. The two had great chemistry, and fans hoped they would confirm a relationship once the season ended.

I honestly want Hannah and Alan to say they are dating more than I want to pass my classes this semester — Molls (@Molly_olly_olly) November 26, 2019

So can Hannah and Alan admit they’re dating now? 😭 — single queen asf 👸🏽 (@AnaEBaez) November 26, 2019

However, as one person wrote on Twitter, Hannah and Alan appear to be just friends and nothing more.

She said in her bustle diary entry this week that they aren't dating and just are passionate friends. pic.twitter.com/CCOgcGMf50 — AmyDiane (@FamousA398) November 26, 2019

After learning that Jed Wyatt had been keeping a relationship from her, she decided to end their engagement. During the After The Final Rose episode, she and Tyler Cameron went for drinks to see if they still had chemistry.

After going out for drinks, Tyler was spotted leaving her home in the morning. But just hours later, he was spotted hanging out with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On social media, Hannah posted updates about struggling after The Bachelorette but never called out Tyler for his decision to pursue Gigi.

While a wedding may not be happening in 2020, many are hoping that Hannah Brown will finally find her future husband after the failed engagement on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette returns in the spring of 2020.