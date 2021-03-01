Taylor Swift slams Netflix and show Ginny & Georgia for sexist comment

Taylor Swift has responded to a sexist joke about her in the show Ginny & Georgia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Taylor Swift fans have come to the singer’s defense after the Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia, made a sexist joke at the singer’s expense.

The singer has since joined the outcry, posting a screenshot of the quote from the episode that took the dig at her.

The episode under fire shows the two main characters arguing about a relationship as one character quips, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Fans were quick to respond with outrage over the misogynistic joke and the topic #respecttaylorswift quickly trended on Twitter. The I Did Something Bad singer and Cats star has since joined the cries of disapproval, posting to her Twitter account today.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Taylor Swift slams Netflix

Swift, 31, has called out the streaming service for allowing the joke to be included in the show. The hypocrisy was not lost on Swift fans (also known as Swifties), who also pointed out that Netflix has partnered with the singer for the release of two of her specials.

Netflix aired Swift’s concert special Reputation in 2018 and her documentary Miss Americana aired in 2020.

Swift has spoken out in the past against sexism and degradation of women, saying in a 2019 interview with Vogue, “It’s fine to infantilize a girl’s success and say, ’How cute that she’s having some hit songs…. How cute that she’s writing songs.’ But the second it becomes formidable? As soon as I started playing stadiums ― when I started to look like a woman ― that wasn’t as cool anymore.”

Owning her own music again

Swift spent much of 2020 recording and releasing two new albums, entitled Evermore and Folklore, much to the surprise and excitement of her fan base.

The singer also devoted her energy to starting the journey to re-record her first five albums in an effort to gain ownership over her work after her record label was purchased by Scooter Braun’s label, Ithaca Holdings, in 2019.

When asked by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts in early 2019 if she had official plans to re-record her albums, Swift said, “Yeah, that’s true and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting Nov. 2020, so next year, I can record albums one to five all over again.

“I’m very excited about it. Because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I feel very passionate about that… it’s next year. It’s right around the corner. I’m gonna be busy. I’m really excited.”

Taylor Swift recently posted an apology to her fans on Twitter after deciding to postpone her Lover tour for yet another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I missed you terribly and can’t wait ’til we can all safely be at shows together again.”