Netflix’s Moxie: trailer, release date, cast

Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson starring in Moxie. Pic credit: Netflix

Calling all Amy Poehler fans! This iconic comedian has an upcoming movie that will be premiering soon on Netflix. It’s called Moxie and follows a 16-year-old student who decides to publish an anonymous zine calling out the flaws at her high school.

Who is involved with Moxie?

Moxie is directed by Amy Poehler, a comedian and actor best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. The movie is based on an original novel by Jennifer Mathieu.

Starring in Moxie as the lead character Vivan is Hadley Robinson. This actor made her feature film debut in the 2019 movie Little Woman. She played Meg’s friend, Sallie Gardiner Moffat.

Also cast in the movie is Poehler, Lauren Tsai (Legion), Clark Gregg (Agents of SHIELD) Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Josephine Langford (After), Sydney Park (The Perfectionists), Josie Totah (Jessie) and Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl).

Also joining the cast is comedian Ike Barinholtz (Mindy Project) and actor Marcia Gay Harden (Law & Order).

What is Moxie about?

Moxie tells the story of a “seeming-shy” student Vivian who is inspired by her mother’s past to begin anonymously publishing an “underground zine” called Moxie to “expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.”

Netflix writes, “The arrival of a new student forces her [Vivan] to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up.”

Through this, Vivan “begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies” all around the school, from different backgrounds and clubs.

Trailer and release date

The trailer for Moxie was shared on YouTube in early-February. Many people in the comments are sharing their excitement for seeing their favorite actors grace the screen once again. Stand-outs appear to be Poehler, Langford and Tsai.

Premiering on Netflix on March 3, Moxie is expected to challenge the status quo and be a love story about female camaraderie.

Poehler commented on the importance of this movie and having it centered around a female perspective. She shared, “The love story is between these women and the friendships they form, the community they build. Even when our leading lady falls for a boy, it was really important to me that we keep the gaze through her eyes.”

This movie has employed a team of respectable female filmmakers to create a young adult comedy that will stand out from what has been offered by previous coming-of-age movies. Fans are excited to see the outcome of Moxie’s zine and how the school reacts to the ragtag team of young women standing up for themselves.

Moxie premieres on Netflix on March 3.