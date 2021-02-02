Amy Poehler’s Moxie movie releases Netflix official trailer

Hadley Robinson stars in Moxie. Pic credit: Netflix

The upcoming comedy-drama Moxie finally shared its official trailer and release date. Coming on March 3 will be a rebellious coming-of-age movie about 16-year-old Vivian Carter and her journey to disrupting the status quo.

Moxie is directed by the legendary comedian and “jack of all trades” Amy Poehler. She made her directorial debut with Netflix back in 2019 when she created the movie Wine Country (credited as the producer and director).

In addition to directing the movie, Poehler will be playing a major role. She is the mother of the main high schooler and she influences her daughter with her adolescent stories of protesting and “smashing the patriarchy!”

Starring in this upcoming movie is Hadley Robinson (Little Women, Utopia), Josephine Langford (After) and Lauren Tsai (Legion). Also cast is Patrick Schwarzenegger, Marcia Gay Harden, Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), and Clark Gregg (Agents of SHIELD).

Netflix describes this movie as:

Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu. Directed by Amy Poehler.

Moxie appears as though it’ll make a big statement among its young target audience. Although adopting a more mainstream aesthetic than its predecessors, the movie looks reminiscent of the classic 1990 film Pump up the Volume.

While the “rebellious teen” narrative isn’t anything new to the entertainment industry, Moxie looks refreshingly diverse and appears to feature characters across the LGBTQ+ community. It also addresses contemporary social issues such as dress code sexism in high school education.

Netflix Film wrote, “MOXIE will make you want to fight back, speak up, and maybe even start a movement!” in their tweet dropping the trailer.

What are fans saying?

Moxie is well-anticipated among fans of the actor Josephine Langford. Twitter user @Holland_Tiffin shared a series of screencaps from the movie’s trailer with the caption, “Every second of Josephine Langford in the Moxie trailer is immaculate & made everything worth the wait.”

Another fan wrote, “MOXIE TRAILER OUT TOMORROW: SHOW SOME LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THIS BEAUTIFUL ANGEL TOMORROW ON HER NEW PROJECT. LOVE YOU JO.”

The book’s author, Jennifer Mathieu even expressed her excitement for the adaption of her book.

“I could not be more **thrilled** with this amazing adaptation of MOXIE,” she tweeted. “Thank you to Amy Poehler, @netflix, and all the amazing talent for bringing this story to life!”

Moxie comes to Netflix on March 3.