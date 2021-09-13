Rising star Mimi Webb announces debut EP and huge European tour

Mimi Webb announces debut EP and tour. Pic credit: press.

She made her music debut last year and has already started to dominate the charts with her heartfelt ballads. Canterbury-born singer Mimi Webb first caught the attention of thousands of fans on TikTok last year and has since morphed into one of Britain’s most exciting rising stars.

After a string of single releases, Webb, 21, is giving fans what they’ve been asking for — an EP! And that’s not all, she will also be embarking on her biggest tour to date.

Mimi Webb’s most notable songs

In April 2020, Mimi Webb dropped her debut single, “Before I Go,” which caught the attention of TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio. Since then, Webb has been living the dream as a singing sensation.

According to The Official Charts, Webb’s first single to make an appearance was this year with Reasons. Its follow-up single, Good Without, debuted within the top 20 and became her first top 10 single, peaking at No. 8. While enjoying chart success, her song Dumb Love also charted in the top 20 at the same time.

In an interview with 1883 Magazine, Webb expressed how it felt to have two songs in the top 20 at the same time.

“Oh my gosh, it was just crazy to even think that is even possible, especially with Good Without having such an incredible moment, and then Dumb Love comes and does that at the same time,” she said, adding, “I’m now so excited to get the next song out and the body of work that’s coming.”

After a successful summer, Webb has released her latest single, 24/5.

Mimi Webb’s debut EP

After releasing six singles, Mimi Webb has announced her long-awaited debut EP, Seven Shades of Heartbreak.

“my debut EP drops in SIX WEEKS!!! It’s called Seven Shades of Heartbreak and you can preorder it now on the link in my bio,” she wrote on Instagram. “This EP means the world to me as it’s a story of me & I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Seven Shades of Heartbreak will be released on October 22.

Mimi Webb’s biggest tour to date

Fresh from performing at her first festivals at Reading and Leeds, Mimi Webb has announced she will be going on tour across Europe in 2022.

In October/November, the I’ll Break My Heart Again hitmaker will embark on a sold-out UK and Ireland tour. Due to huge demand, she will perform more shows in January and February.

Webb will begin in Amsterdam and will finish things off at London’s iconic Shepherds Bush Empire.

Full tour dates are below:

Tickets go on general sale on September 17.

