East 17 release their first album in nine years, 24/7

East 17 drop their first album in nine years. Pic credit: press photo

If you grew up in the 1990s then East 17 will be a name very familiar to you.

Joining the likes of the Spice Girls, All Saints, and Take That, they became one of the biggest British groups of the decade and went on to sell millions of records around the world.

East 17 has had a few lineup changes over the course of their careers but have consisted of Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig, and actor Joe Livermore for the past couple of years.

It might have been nine years since the chart-topping boy band released an album but they’re back with their sixth studio LP, 24/7.

East 17’s legacy

According to The Official Charts, East 17 had huge success in the 1990s. Their debut album in 1993, Walthamstow, topped the charts in its first week and spent an impressive 33 weeks within the top 100. That same year, the group was shortlisted for a Mercury Prize Award.

While their sophomore release, Steam, didn’t reach the No. 1 spot, it managed to spend 41 consecutive weeks in the chart. Not only that, it produced their Christmas No. 1 single, Stay Another Day, which stayed at the top spot for five weeks and remains a festive classic to this day.

In 1995, the group took home an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Dance Group. As of this writing, East 17 have had 11 top 10 singles in the UK.

East 17’s return

East 17 may have not released a new studio album in nearly a decade but fans are still very much enjoy their classics and new material. Currently, they have more than 540,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Their 2020 single, Strip, has produced 432,000, plays in just a year.

In 2020, they achieved over 12 million global streams on Spotify‘s platform alone.

Released on July 30, East 17’s new album 24/7 consists of 13 tracks, was written by Terry Coldwell and Robbie Craig, and was produced by Richard Burton and Bob Wainwright.

Their new music video features a familiar face

To promote their latest single, Crying, East 17 dropped a music video on the same day as the release of the album.

The piano-driven ballad’s video not only includes the members of the group but also Big Brother 7 winner Pete Bennett. Rising to fame in 2006, he was the first-ever reality star with Tourette’s syndrome.

Watch the video below:

24/7 has been released worldwide via their new label So, Let’s Talk.