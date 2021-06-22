Sinéad Harnett announces 2022 European tour for critically-acclaimed sophomore album

Sinead Harnett announces 2022 tour. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

British talent Sinead Harnett released her second studio album, Ready is Always Too Late, in May and has announced that she will be taking her record on the road.

The If You Let Me hitmaker started her career by collaborating with some of musics biggest producers — Disclosure, Rudimental and Snakehips — and has morphed into one of the UK’s finest R&B singers.

Keep reading to find out where Harnett will be playing.

Sinead Harnett’s sophomore album was met with acclaim

Sinead Harnett released her debut album, Lessons In Love, in September 2019 and delivered her sophomore in May 2021. In an interview with EUPHORIA., the 30-year-old revealed she didn’t initially plan to make a new album so soon. However, the pandemic inspired her to.

“We decided in March last year to do another album. Why not? What’s going on at the moment? There’s nothing to do but listen to music, wear pajamas every day, and feel like a teenage dirtbag,” Harnett explained.

The album became Ready is Always Too Late and was heavily praised by music critics. In an 8 out of 10 review from Clash Music, they described the LP as a “beautiful pop statement” while The Line of Best Fit gave the record the same rating and insisted Harnett had “surpassed the bar she set for herself with her previous work.”

Sinead Harnett plans to perform all across Europe next year

It’s good news for fans as Sinead Harnett has announced her Ready is Always Too Late tour for next year.

“Ok.. it’s been a minute… but… it is time… so… WHO’s COMING???? READY IS ALWAYS TOO LATE ALBUM TOUR IS HAPPENING!!! I can’t wait to see you. TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Harnett is scheduled to kick off the tour in Dublin, Ireland on February 19 and will continue across the UK with shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Bristol before ending the month with a concert in London.

In March, Harnett will travel across Europe and play cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, and Stockholm, to name a few.

Full tour dates:

February

Saturday 19 – Dublin, Academy Green Room

Sunday 20 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

Tuesday 22 – Manchester, Gorila

Wednesday 23 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

Friday 25 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Saturday 26 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 27 – Bristol, THEKLA

Monday 28 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town



March

Wednesday 2 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oz

Thursday 3 – La Maroquinerie, Paris

Friday 4 – Cologne, YUCA

Sunday 6 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Monday 7 – Frankfurt, ZOOM

Tuesday 8 – Zurich, EXIL

Wednesday 9 – Vienna, Porgy & Bess

Friday 11 – Warsaw, Hybrydy

Sunday 13 – Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain

Monday 14 – Copehnagen, Vega Small Hall

Tuesday 15 – Stockholm, Obaren