Pink announces new single, live album, and upcoming documentary, All I Know So Far

Pink fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

Pink was full of announcements on Thursday, April 29, and revealed that fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

The chart-topping singer has been very active on the music scene over the past few years and doesn’t have any plans to slow down any time soon.

In 2019, she released her No. 1 album Hurts 2B Human, less than two years after dropping Beautiful Trauma.

The following year, she teamed up with country star Keith Urban for their duet One Too Many. In 2021, Pink has already collaborated with her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, on Cover Me in Sunshine and British singer Rag’n’Bone Man for Anywhere Away from Here.

What’s next for Pink? Keep reading to find out.

Pink’s new single is one week away

On Friday, May 7, Pink will release her new single, All I Know So Far.

According to Billboard, she co-wrote the track herself with Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. As for the producer, she worked with frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin, who has also worked with Lily Allen, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani, to name a few.

A few weeks later, Pink will release her documentary of the same name on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been directed by Michael Gracey and will premiere on Friday, May 21.

A live album is on its way too

To promote the documentary, Pink will also drop a live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist, which will include songs performed on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Not only that, her new single, All I Know So Far, her duet with her daughter, Cover Me in Sunshine, and MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech will also be included.

The soundtrack will consist of 16 tracks. The full tracklisting below:

1. Just Like A Pill (Live)

2. Who Knew (Live)

3. Funhouse/Just A Girl (Live)

4. River (Live)

5. Just Give Me A Reason feat. Nate Ruess (Live)

6. Time After Time (Live)

7. Walk Me Home (Live)

8. I Am Here (Live)

9. F***in’ Perfect (Live)

10. MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech

11. Cash Cash Remix intro/What About Us (Live)

12. Cover Me In Sunshine

13. All I Know So Far

14. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live)

15. We Are The Champions (Live)

16. So What (Live)

Pink at the BRITs

Two years after winning the Outstanding Contribution to Music at the BRIT Awards, Pink will return to the stage at London’s O2 Arena and perform her duet with Rag’n’Bone Man on May 11.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo, and Griff will also perform on the night.