2021 BRIT Award winners will be given two trophies for the first time in history

This year’s BRIT Award winners will be given two trophies. Dua Lipa is one of the nominees expected to do well. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

The 2021 BRIT Awards will be taking place on Tuesday, May 11.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the ceremony usually takes place in February every year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back a couple of months.

The event will be held at London’s iconic O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

In March, all the nominations were announced. Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey, Headie One, and Celeste became this year’s top nominees with three nods each.

Singer-songwriter Griff has already been handed the Rising Star award ahead of the ceremony.

For the first time in the show’s history, winners on the night will take home two trophies. Keep reading to find out about the change.

A smaller statue has been made to be given out to someone special

According to Music News, renowned artists Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Ilori MBE have teamed up together and created a double-trophy design in the hope that the winners at this year’s BRITS will give their smaller trophy to someone special, such as a close friend or someone that has helped them.

“Yinka and I thought that the best award that one could receive would be agency to award another…Each recipient is invited to award the second trophy to someone they consider worthy – it might be recognition – or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music,” Devlin told Helen Lamont for the BRIT Awards Show Programme.

“The idea came from the experience of lockdown, where your neighbor you’ve lived beside for six years and never say hello to suddenly gave you flowers, foods, acts of kindness. I wanted to capture that…I would describe it as two artists from different disciplines, different inspirations, coming together to design a trophy based around the idea of giving something back – acts of kindness,” Yinka continued.

The larger trophy was inspired by Yinka’s Nigerian heritage, which she described as “an explosion of color… a nod to my aesthetic, based around my storytelling theme.”

The smaller statue has been “engraved with the maze pattern that celebrates the paths many of those working within the creative industries have had to tread in order to progress through this challenging year.”

Check out the eye-catching trophies below:

Who will be performing at this year’s BRIT Awards?

The 2021 BRIT Awards may have been delayed slightly but the wait will be worth it.

So far, nominees Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Headie One, and Rising Star winner Griff have been announced as performers along with international sensations Olivia Rodrigo and Pink, who will be performing her duet with Rag’n’Bone Man, Anywhere Away From Here.