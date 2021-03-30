Rag’n’Bone Man announces new single with Pink, Anywhere Away From Here

Rag’n’Bone Man is teaming up with Pink for his next single. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

It’s been a hot minute since British singer Rag’n’Bone Man released an album or EP. However, it is good news for fans as he’s planning on dropping his long-awaited sophomore album later this year.

In January 2021, Rag’n’Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Graham, kicked off the year with his single All You Ever Wanted, which peaked at No. 29 in the UK.

The BRIT Award winner has since announced the follow-up single, Anywhere Away From Here, that will feature superstar Pink.

When can fans hear the collaboration?

Rag’n’Bone Man took to Instagram on March 29 and revealed that Anywhere Away From Here will be released on Friday, April 9.

With the single announcement, he attached what is seemingly the official artwork. Both Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man appear on the front in black and white. Pink, who recently collaborated with her daughter Willow, has been captured from the side while Rag’n’Bone Man is gazing in front. The neat cover is also textless.

Check it out below:

“Been keeping this one quiet for a while… My next single ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ is with the incredible @pink. Out on 09.04.21,” Rag’n’Bone Man captioned his post.

The announcement definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans as it racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with his followers.

Pink has been wanting to work with Rag’n’Bone Man for some time

According to Radio X, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has had her eye on a Rag’n’Bone man collaboration for many years.

“I first encountered Rag’N’ Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song Human,” the Just Like a Pill hitmaker said.

“Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. Anywhere Away From Here couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honored to be a part of this collaboration.”

As for Rag’n’Bone Man, he expressed that Anywhere Away From Here is “an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations — about the vulnerabilities that we all face.”

“It’s a honor to have Pink on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it.”

When will Rag’n’Bone Man’s second album be released?

Rag’n’Bone Man’s long-awaited second studio album, Life By Misadventure, is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021.

To promote the LP, he will embark on a UK tour in 2021.

It will be his first album since his debut, Human, which was released in 2017 and went 4x platinum.