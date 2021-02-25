Pink and daughter, Willow Sage Hart, make Billboard chart debut as a duo with song Cover Me in Sunshine

Pink and her daughter, Willow, at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Pink’s nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, has hit the Billboard music charts for the first time with the song Cover Me in Sunshine, which she performs alongside her superstar mom.

The mother-daughter duo released the video for the song earlier this month. The song, written and recorded during the pandemic, is aimed at offering fans an escape from feelings of isolation and stress they may be experiencing during these challenging times.

Pink and Willow’s ‘big hug and a kiss’

She said in a video ahead of its release,”I thought we’d put it out around Valentine’s Day as a big ol’ hug and a kiss from us to all of y’all”

Cover Me in Sunshine was released on February 12 and has just hit the number 4 spot on the Billboard Charts. Prior to its release, Pink and Willow worked together on the song A Million Dreams.

Along with providing her fanbase with some much-needed relief from pandemic fatigue, Cover Me in Sunshine also gave the music artist personal comfort and celebration after battling COVID-19 alongside her young son, Jameson, who was three at the time.

People magazine reported back in May 2020 that Pink and her son had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in April of the same year.

Pink took to her social media platforms to urge her fans to wear masks and to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously. She opened up later that year to Ellen Degeneres about how painful and emotionally draining the experience was for her, saying “I got it the second-worst [out of my family]; I’m 40, I have asthma and I’m fit as a fiddle….It’s not just affecting people over 65.”

Willow and Pink’s husband, professional motocross competitor Carey Hart, never showed any symptoms.

Most physically and emotionally challenging experience

In an essay for Think, Pink went into more depth about how frightening the whole ordeal really was for her.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next,” the singer wrote.

After discovering she and her son were positive for coronavirus, Pink pledged to donate $1 million to coronavirus efforts with an extra $500,000 that she pledged to give to the hospital in Philadelphia where her mother had worked for 18 years.