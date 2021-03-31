BRIT Awards 2021: All the nominees and who has been announced to perform

The 2021 BRIT Award nominees announced. Pic credit: ImagePressAgency/Imagecollect.com

The BRIT Awards has revealed all its nominees for this year and some of the acts who will take to the stage on the night.

The show usually takes place in February. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony was postponed to May 11.

According to HuffPost, the 2021 BRITS will take place at London’s O2 Arena and will see comedian Jack Whitehall host for the fourth year in a row.

Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey, Headie One and Celeste are the top nominees with three nods each.

Earlier this month, it was announced that singer-songwriter Griff had won the Rising Star award.

Keep reading to find out all the full list of nominees.

Who is nominated within the British categories?

British Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Song Of The Year

220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba and DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Which international stars have received nominations?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Who has been announced to perform so far?

As of March 31, two singers have been announced to perform on the night.

Rising Star winner Griff will make her BRITS debut while three-time Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa will take to the stage for the first time in two years.

Since the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, Lipa has had a incredibly successful year and took home the Best Pop Vocal Album award at this year’s Grammy Awards. To date, she has won three BRIT Awards and will very likely pick up more trophies in May.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lipa celebrated Future Nostalgia’s first anniversary.