BRIT Awards 2021: All the nominees and who has been announced to perform

The BRIT Awards has revealed all its nominees for this year and some of the acts who will take to the stage on the night.
The show usually takes place in February. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony was postponed to May 11.
According to HuffPost, the 2021 BRITS will take place at London’s O2 Arena and will see comedian Jack Whitehall host for the fourth year in a row.
Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey, Headie One and Celeste are the top nominees with three nods each.
Earlier this month, it was announced that singer-songwriter Griff had won the Rising Star award.
Keep reading to find out all the full list of nominees.
Who is nominated within the British categories?
British Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Song Of The Year
220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch and AJ Tracey – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba and DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Which international stars have received nominations?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Who has been announced to perform so far?
As of March 31, two singers have been announced to perform on the night.
Rising Star winner Griff will make her BRITS debut while three-time Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa will take to the stage for the first time in two years.
Since the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, Lipa has had a incredibly successful year and took home the Best Pop Vocal Album award at this year’s Grammy Awards. To date, she has won three BRIT Awards and will very likely pick up more trophies in May.
As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lipa celebrated Future Nostalgia’s first anniversary.
